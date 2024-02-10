Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $502,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Blackstone by 203.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blackstone by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $15,290,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $15,712,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,126. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

