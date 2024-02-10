Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

MLM traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $527.14. 320,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $527.66. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.