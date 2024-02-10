Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $242.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

