Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,947,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDX opened at $242.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.