Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,152 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

PayPal Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.