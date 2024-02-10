Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 605 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,342,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,113. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.61 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

