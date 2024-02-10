Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

