Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

