Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

