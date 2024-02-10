Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,665.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,585.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,855.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

