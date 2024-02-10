Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR opened at $147.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

