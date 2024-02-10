Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.74. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.