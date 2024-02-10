Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,275 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

Exelon stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.