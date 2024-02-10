Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 412 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $134.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $134.61.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

