Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE ANET opened at $282.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.82.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
