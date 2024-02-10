Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $282.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.82.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

