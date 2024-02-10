Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

