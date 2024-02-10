Apollo Currency Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $671,815.57 and $601.84 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00021057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

