Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.