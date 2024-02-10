Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 288.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

