Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DUK opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

