Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,855.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,665.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,585.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

