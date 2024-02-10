Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $618.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $626.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $588.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

