Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 907,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 259,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

SCD stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

