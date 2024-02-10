Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.32.

Get Aramark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Trading Up 3.7 %

ARMK opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.