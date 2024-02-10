ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 28.19%.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.1271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 25.77%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

