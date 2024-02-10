Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $136.76 on Friday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.