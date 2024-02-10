Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $39,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $282.30 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $284.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.