Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 420 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $282.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $284.82.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.