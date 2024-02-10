Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $282.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $284.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.