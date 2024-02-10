ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.75% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $128,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 17,091,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,630,781. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

