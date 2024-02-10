ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $778.83 million. ARM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.240 EPS.

ARM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 115.21 on Friday. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 126.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is 72.47.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Barclays upped their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 75.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $344,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

