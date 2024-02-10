Art de Finance Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Art de Finance has a market cap of $202.37 million and $559,491.78 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,636,284 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,636,283.941839 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.67683372 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $551,791.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

