Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,721 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $75,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $233.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.20. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,172 shares of company stock valued at $124,958,555. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

