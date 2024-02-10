Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $41.31 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $435.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $448.45. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.