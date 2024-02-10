Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $43.51 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetApp were worth $43,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

