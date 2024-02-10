Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $57.65 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,471 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.66% of nVent Electric worth $57,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in nVent Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

