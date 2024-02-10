Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 3,835 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $39,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,582,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Shares of BIO opened at $325.31 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

