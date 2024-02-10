Arweave 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.22 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $8.72 or 0.00018433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $570.51 million and $13.22 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,285.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.27 or 0.00518689 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00164415 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
