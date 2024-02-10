Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.44. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

