Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $152.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($7.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $144.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 917.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,658,000 after purchasing an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

