Assembly Biosciences Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 12th (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, February 12th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 12th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 299,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $233,995.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,864,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,143.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

