AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.67%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.0 %

AZN opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $438,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 667.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

