AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 156 on March 25th

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 9,761 ($122.36) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,700 ($121.60) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($155.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,286.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.91.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). Also, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £101.70 ($127.49) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($127,491.54). 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £135 ($169.24) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($162.97) to £125 ($156.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £124.44 ($156.00).

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.