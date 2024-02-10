AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.97

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

AstraZeneca has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.26 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

