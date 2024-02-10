AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.97

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

AstraZeneca has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.0 %

AZN opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

