Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,818,617.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $2,002,150.95.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total transaction of $1,932,102.45.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $1,872,272.79.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total transaction of $2,019,292.23.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $218.76 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

