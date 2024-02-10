Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Atlassian worth $35,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $59,818,617.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,629 shares of company stock worth $69,245,290. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.99. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

