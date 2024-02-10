Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 17,344 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

