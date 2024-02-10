AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

