Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $203,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

